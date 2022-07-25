FX announces renewal of 'Mayans MC' for a fifth season at Comic-Con

-
ALSO READ
How to renew your driving licence in Delhi: Check procedure and fee
Petronet in talks with Qatar for LNG deal renewal amid turbulent markets
Task force on animation, gaming, comic promotion to be set up: FM
In a first, animation and gaming segment finds place in Budget 2022
Group health policies see rise in premiums in renewal cycle, shows data
-
FX's 'Mayans M.C.' to be back with Season 5 as it was announced during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday. The gritty motorcycle drama wrapped its fourth season on June 14.
20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, has signed James to a new multiyear overall deal, as per Deadline.
'Mayans M.C.' showrunner Elgin James in a statement stated that "20th is my home." "Dana, Karey and Jane are family who've always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself. I'm so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can't wait to see what we're able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen. I'm deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who's been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create."
Last season of 'FX's Mayans M.C.' saw EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) fully embrace the dark side following a chain of tragic events including the murder of his former love Gaby Castillo (Sulem Calderon) by his own hand. In the final moments of the season finale, Reyes took his place at the head of the table--literally--after he and the rest of the MC ousted club El Presidente from the position, according to Deadline.
With Michael Irby (Bishop) as his second in command and a full-blown war ahead with SAMCRO, its unclear that what mayhem Season 5 will bring.
James earlier in an interview said "Yeah, we always knew we wanted to go there [with EZ." "In Season 4, we definitely stepped on the gas a little bit. While creating these characters, Kurt [Sutter] and I talked about how EZ had this path out and was going to go to Stanford but that was never going to happen. The universe was going to spit him out back where he belongs--that was always going to be his fate. For three seasons he wasn't sure if he was in or out but now he's all in. He's making the wrong decisions but he's handling it in the same way he did with his dog when he was little where he did what no one else could. That's what he's doing now with the club where there are egos is in the way like with Bishop [Michael Irby], Angel [Clayton Cardenas]. And I don't say ego in a negative way.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor