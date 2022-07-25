FX announces renewal of 'Mayans MC' for a fifth season at Comic-Con

FX's 'Mayans M.C.' to be back with Season 5 as it was announced during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday. The gritty motorcycle drama wrapped its fourth season on June 14.

20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, has signed James to a new multiyear overall deal, as per Deadline.

'Mayans M.C.' showrunner Elgin James in a statement stated that "20th is my home." "Dana, Karey and Jane are family who've always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself. I'm so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can't wait to see what we're able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen. I'm deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who's been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create."

Last season of 'FX's Mayans M.C.' saw EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) fully embrace the dark side following a chain of tragic events including the murder of his former love Gaby Castillo (Sulem Calderon) by his own hand. In the final moments of the season finale, Reyes took his place at the head of the table--literally--after he and the rest of the MC ousted club El Presidente from the position, according to Deadline.

With Michael Irby (Bishop) as his second in command and a full-blown war ahead with SAMCRO, its unclear that what mayhem Season 5 will bring.

James earlier in an interview said "Yeah, we always knew we wanted to go there [with EZ." "In Season 4, we definitely stepped on the gas a little bit. While creating these characters, Kurt [Sutter] and I talked about how EZ had this path out and was going to go to Stanford but that was never going to happen. The universe was going to spit him out back where he belongs--that was always going to be his fate. For three seasons he wasn't sure if he was in or out but now he's all in. He's making the wrong decisions but he's handling it in the same way he did with his dog when he was little where he did what no one else could. That's what he's doing now with the club where there are egos is in the way like with Bishop [Michael Irby], Angel [Clayton Cardenas]. And I don't say ego in a negative way.

