'Gangubai...', 'RRR', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on Netflix's global top 10 lists

-
ALSO READ
Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints over Rs 14 cr on day one
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints Rs 55 cr, 'Dhaakad' bags Rs 2 cr in 1st weekend
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses Rs 175 cr, actor calls movie 'blockbuster'
Bollywood's wake-up call
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar for Rajamouli's RRR, denounces Kashmir Files
-
Netflix India's Vice-President (Content) Monika Shergill has said five Indian titles have featured on Netflix's global top 10 lists so far this year. Viewership of Indian films on the streaming service has gone up by 50 per cent from last year, reports 'Variety'.
Hits for the service include Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi', pan-India blockbuster 'RRR' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.
Shergill also pointed out in an interview with 'Variety', coinciding with the streamer's Films Day on Monday, that Indian movies featured in the Netflix non-English charts for 31 of the last 34 weeks.
Another hit Alia film has been 'Darlings', whose story revolving around domestic abuse, which debuted as the biggest non-English language original film opener for the service worldwide. The movie, co-produced by Alia with Red Chillies Entertainment, also features powerful performances by Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma.
Other titles showcased during Films Day included: 'Chakda 'Xpress', inspired by the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, starring Anushka Sharma; heist thriller 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal; 'Jogi', which is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Delhi anti-Sikh riots, starring Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar; the satire 'Kathal', starring Sanya Malhotra; Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller 'Khufiya' featuring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Azmeri Haque Badhon; and Anurag Kashyap acolyte Vasan Bala's whodunnit 'Monica O My Darling', with Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte.
Also a part of the showcase were Shashanka Ghosh's romantic comedy 'Plan A Plan B', starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia; the intense drama 'Qala', directed by Anvita Dutt, which will see Irrfan Khan's son Balih making his film debut; Zoya Akhtar's comic book adaptation 'The Archies'; and the Indian version of Keigo Higashino's Detective Galileo novel, 'The Devotion of Suspect X', headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Sujoy Ghosh ("Kahaani").
--IANS
srb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor