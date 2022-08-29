'Gangubai...', 'RRR', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on Netflix's global top 10 lists

India's Vice-President (Content) Monika Shergill has said five Indian titles have featured on Netflix's global top 10 lists so far this year. Viewership of Indian films on the streaming service has gone up by 50 per cent from last year, reports 'Variety'.

Hits for the service include Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi', pan-India blockbuster 'RRR' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

Shergill also pointed out in an interview with 'Variety', coinciding with the streamer's Films Day on Monday, that Indian movies featured in the non-English charts for 31 of the last 34 weeks.

Another hit Alia film has been 'Darlings', whose story revolving around domestic abuse, which debuted as the biggest non-English language original film opener for the service worldwide. The movie, co-produced by Alia with Red Chillies Entertainment, also features powerful performances by Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma.

Other titles showcased during Films Day included: 'Chakda 'Xpress', inspired by the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, starring Anushka Sharma; heist thriller 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal; 'Jogi', which is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Delhi anti-Sikh riots, starring Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar; the satire 'Kathal', starring Sanya Malhotra; Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller 'Khufiya' featuring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Azmeri Haque Badhon; and Anurag Kashyap acolyte Vasan Bala's whodunnit 'Monica O My Darling', with Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte.

Also a part of the showcase were Shashanka Ghosh's romantic comedy 'Plan A Plan B', starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia; the intense drama 'Qala', directed by Anvita Dutt, which will see Irrfan Khan's son Balih making his film debut; Zoya Akhtar's comic book adaptation 'The Archies'; and the Indian version of Keigo Higashino's Detective Galileo novel, 'The Devotion of Suspect X', headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Sujoy Ghosh ("Kahaani").

--IANS

srb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)