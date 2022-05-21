Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints over Rs 14 cr on day one

-
Actor Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected Rs 14.11 crore in India on its opening day.
The Anees Bazmee directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine1 Studios.
The opening day collection was shared by Cine1 Studios on its official Twitter page.
"Filled with laughter & fear! This complete family entertainer is entertaining all," the post read.
"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's Akshay Kumar-starrer 2007 blockbuster of the same name.
The film also features actors Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav.
