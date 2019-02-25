JUST IN
Oscars 2019 winners' list: Green Book best picture; Rami Malek best actor
Business Standard

Oscars 2019: Green Book beats Roma for best picture; full list of winners

The 91st Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles in the US. Here's the full list of all the 2019 Oscars winners

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Best Picture: Green Book, Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga

Pic: Reuters

Cast and crew of 'Green Book' accept the Best Picture award onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre

Best Actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Pic: Reuters

Rami Malek accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Pic: Reuters

 

Winner Olivia Colman with the Best actress award for the film 'The Favourite' in the press room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards

 

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Pic: Reuters

Alfonso Cuaron winner Best Director award, Best Foreign Language Film award, Best Cinematography award for 'Roma' poses in the press room after the 91st Annual Academy Awards

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Pic: Reuters

Mahershala Ali accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Green Book' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Pic: Reuters

Regina King carries her award backstage after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Best animated feature film: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Pic: Reuters

 


Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller pose backstage with the Best Animated Feature Film award for "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse."

 

Best documentary feature: Free Solo

Pic: Reuters

(L-R) Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, and Shannon Dill accept the Documentary (Feature) award for 'Free Solo' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards 

Best documentary short subject: Period, End of Sentence

Pic: Reuters

 

Melissa Berton (center L) and Rayka Zehtabchi (center R) accept the Short Film (Live Action) award for 'Period. End of Sentence.' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards 

 

Achievement in film editing: John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Pic: Reuters

John Ottman accepts the Film Editing award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.

Achievement in visual effects: First Man

Pic: Reuters

 

Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, and J. D. Schwalm accept the Visual Effects award for 'First Man' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards

 

Best Adapted Screenplay: Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pic: Reuters

Spike Lee (L) embraces presenter Samuel L. Jackson as he wins the "Adapted Screenplay" award for "BlacKkKlansman."

Best Original Screenplay: Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Pic: Reuters

 

Peter Farrelly winner Best Original Screenplay award for 'Green Book' poses in the press room after the  91st Annual Academy Awards

 

Best Original Song: Lady Gaga, "Shallow", A Star is Born

Pic: Reuters

Lady Gaga accepts the Music (Original Song) award for 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.


Here's the complete list of winners:


Best Picture “Green Book” (Universal) A Charles B. Wessler/Innisfree Pictures/Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures 
 
Production; Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers.
 
Best Director Alfonso Cuarón in “Roma” (Netflix)
 
Best Actress Olivia Colman in “The Favourite” (Fox Searchlight)
 
Best ActorRami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody” (20th Century Fox)
 
Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali in “Green Book” (Universal)
 
Best Supporting Actress Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)
 
Best Original Song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” (Warner Bros.) Music and Lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
 
Best Original Score “Black Panther” (Walt Disney)Music and Lyrics by Ludwig Goransson
 
Best Adapted Screenplay “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
 
Best Original Screenplay “Green Book” (Universal) Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
 
Achievement in Visual Effects “First Man” (Universal) Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm
 
Best Documentary Short Subject “Period. End of Sentence.” (A Pad Project Production) Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Best Animated Short Film “Bao” (Walt Disney) A Pixar Animation Studios Production, Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb
 
Best Live Action Short Film “Skin” (Salaud Morisset) A New Native Pictures Production
 
Best Animated Feature Film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
 
Best Foreign Language Film “Roma” (A Netflix/Participant Media/Esperanto-Filmoj
Production)

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

Best Production Design: Black Panther

Best Costume Design: Black Panther

Best Hair And Makeup: Vice

Best Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody 

Best Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Visual Effects: First Man

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 13:57 IST

