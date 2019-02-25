Oscars 2019: Green Book beats Roma for best picture; full list of winners

Best Picture: Green Book, Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga
Cast and crew of 'Green Book' accept the Best Picture award onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre
Best Actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Rami Malek accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards
Best Actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Alfonso Cuaron winner Best Director award, Best Foreign Language Film award, Best Cinematography award for 'Roma' poses in the press room after the 91st Annual Academy Awards
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Mahershala Ali accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Green Book' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Regina King carries her award backstage after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk."
Best animated feature film: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature: Free Solo
(L-R) Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, and Shannon Dill accept the Documentary (Feature) award for 'Free Solo' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards
Best documentary short subject: Period, End of Sentence
Achievement in film editing: John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody
John Ottman accepts the Film Editing award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Achievement in visual effects: First Man
Best Adapted Screenplay: Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Spike Lee (L) embraces presenter Samuel L. Jackson as he wins the "Adapted Screenplay" award for "BlacKkKlansman."
Best Original Screenplay: Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Best Original Song: Lady Gaga, "Shallow", A Star is Born
Lady Gaga accepts the Music (Original Song) award for 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
