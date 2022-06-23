'RRR' Hindi version is 'most popular film from India on Netflix globally'

on Thursday said the Hindi version of S S Rajamouli's period action epic "RRR" has become "the most popular film from India" on the streamer globally.

The Hindi dubbed take of the Telugu language film arrived on on May 20, two months after its worldwide theatrical release.

According to the streaming platform, "RRR" (Hindi) film, which has a runtime of 3 hours 2 minutes, has been viewed for "over 45 million hours" across the world.

"RRR is now the most popular Indian film on around the world," Netflix announced on Twitter.

The film, which was pegged as a pan India movie also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, chronicles a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by N T Rama Rao Jr.

"RRR", also one of the most successful Indian films of 2022, has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide.

It received mostly positive reviews for Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song "Naacho Naacho" (or "Naatu Naatu" in Telugu), scored by M M Keeravani.

Also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, the movie was released in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Cinema format.

The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of "RRR" started streaming on ZEE5 from May 20.

