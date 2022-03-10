Bank credit grows by 7.9% to Rs 116.27 trn; deposits by 8.6%: RBI data

-
Bank credit grew by 7.9 per cent to Rs 116.27 lakh crore and deposits rose by 8.6 per cent to Rs 162.17 lakh crore in the fortnight ended February 25, RBI data showed.
In the fortnight ended February 26, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 107.75 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 149.33 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on February 25, released on Thursday.
In the previous week ended February 11, 2022, bank credit grew by 7.86 per cent and deposits by 9.11 per cent.
In 2020-21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.
