Banks' loans rose 8% YoY in two weeks to January 14: RBI data

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 8% in the two weeks to Jan. 14 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.3%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans fell 1.85 trillion rupees ($24.57 billion) to 114.96 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 14.
Non-food credit fell 1.82 trillion rupees to 114.10 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 29.99 billion rupees to 856.81 billion rupees.
Bank deposits fell 2.59 trillion rupees to 159.83 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 14.
($1 = 75.0870 Indian rupees)
