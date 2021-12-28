Banks need to strengthen corporate governance, says RBI report

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
What are the different types of loans?
Govt permits 100% FDI in oil PSUs approved for strategic disinvestment
'Bad bank' and development finance institution are Modi govt's bad legacies
NARCL expects to recover up to Rs 64,000 cr through resolution of bad loans
-
The banking sector needs to strengthen corporate governance and risk management practices to deal with the uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
With rapid technological advancements in the digital payments landscape and emergence of new entrants across the FinTech ecosystem, banks would also be required to prioritise upgrading their IT infrastructure and improving customer services, together with strengthening their cybersecurity.
"Banks would need to strengthen their corporate governance practices and risk management strategies to build resilience in an increasingly dynamic and uncertain economic environment," the RBI said in its report on 'Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2020-21'.
It further said although credit offtake by banks remained subdued in an environment of risk aversion and muted demand conditions during 2020-21, a pick up has started in the second quarter of 2021-22, with the economy emerging out of the shadows of the second wave of COVID-19.
"Going forward, revival in bank balance sheets hinges around overall economic growth which is contingent on progress on the pandemic front," it said.
However, banks would need to further bolster their capital positions to absorb potential slippages as well as to sustain the credit flow.
In a nutshell, the report said, "the Indian financial sector is standing at crossroads: while the immediate impact of the fallout of COVID-19 will dominate the short-term, larger challenges relating to climate change and technological innovations will need a carefully crafted strategy".
The Reserve Bank emphasised it will endeavour to ensure a safe, sound and competitive financial system through its regulatory and supervisory initiatives.
During 2020-21, the consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) expanded in size, notwithstanding the pandemic and the resultant contraction in economic activity.
In 2021-22 so far, nascent signs of recovery are visible in credit growth. Deposits grew by 10.1 per cent at end-September 2021 as compared with 11 per cent a year ago, the report said.
"SCBs' gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined from 8.2 per cent at end-March 2020 to 7.3 per cent at end-March 2021 and further to 6.9 per cent at end-September 2021," the report said.
On recapitalisation requirements after COVID-19, the RBI said that based on the capital position as of September 30, 2021, all public and private sector banks maintained the capital conservation buffer (CCB) well over 2.5 per cent.
"Going forward, however, banks would need a higher capital cushion to deal with challenges on account of the ongoing stress experienced by borrowers as well as to meet the economy's potential credit requirements," it said.
The apex bank also stressed that concerted strategies for timely capital infusion need to be carried forward by the banks.
Further, the banking sector would need to build up adequate buffers and remain vigilant to the emerging risks as the economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU