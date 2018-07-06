CBI held two retired Bank of India officers for loan fraud of Rs 26.54 bn

The CBI on Friday arrested two senior retired officers of in connection with alleged of Rs 26.54 billion by Vadodara-based (DPIL) in the bank.

V V Agnihotri and P K Shrivastava, retired GM and DGM respectively, had allegedly granted undue favours to the company in granting credit limits, the officials said.

They said both have been arrested on Friday and will be produced before special court in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The promoters of the company were arrested in April this year.

The agency in an FIR had said that the DPIL, which manufactures electric cables and equipment, is promoted by Suresh Narain Bhatnagar and his sons Amit and Sumit, who are also the directors of the firm.



The loan, it said, was declared a in 2016-17.

"It is alleged that the DPIL, through its management, fraudulently availed credit facilities from a consortium of 11 (both public and private) since 2008, leaving behind an outstanding debit of Rs 26.54 billion as of June 29, 2016," the agency had said.