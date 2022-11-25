JUST IN
Hike interest rates by 25-35 basis points next month: Economists to RBI
Interest subvention on KCC crop loan to continue in FY23, FY24: RBI
Key indicator suggests RBI may go for another 35 bps rate hike before pause
Forex below $500 bn would force RBI to hike aggressively: Morgan Stanley
RBI likely to go for smaller rate hikes as inflation eases: Analysts
RBI's MPC meets to draft letter to govt on missing inflation target
Rate setting panel meets to draft report on missing inflation target: RBI
RBI Meeting: All you need to know about additional monetary policy meet
RBI's letter may cite Ukraine war as main reason for high inflation: Report
RBI fines Vakrangee Rs 1.76 cr for violating order on ATM deployment goals
You are here: Home » Finance Â» RBI Policy Â» News
Rupee close at 81.62 against US dollar as risk sentiments improve
Business Standard

Hike interest rates by 25-35 basis points in Dec: Economists to RBI

The meeting was held ahead of the RBI's next monetary policy review, which is scheduled December 5-7

Topics
RBI | Interest rate hike | monetary policy

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

The RBI was at the forefront of providing stimulus to the economy last year, while the Narendra Modi-led government followed with modest fiscal steps
Latest data showed, however, that inflation has eased, while still remaining well above the RBIâ€™s 4 per cent target and the MPCâ€™s 2-6 per cent tolerance band

Economists on Friday suggested top officials of the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates by 25-35 basis points (bps) next month while continuing to signal vigilance on inflation, sources told Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 19:06 IST

`
.