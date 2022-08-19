JUST IN
Foreign exchange reserves decline to $570 bn on back of decline in FCA
Rupee falls by 12 paise to 79.76 against US dollar in opening trade
RBI turns net seller of US currency in June; sells $3.719 bn: Data
We expect rupee to trade in 79.25-79.75 per dollar range: BoB report
Forex market intervention aims met with lower fall in reserves: RBI article
RBI steps in as rupee slides on corporate outflows; bond yields jump
Baroda BNP Paribas MF mobilises Rs 1,400 cr from flexi-cap scheme NFO
Rupee falls 19 paise to close at 79.64 as Fed minutes prop dollar
Rupee depreciates 23 paise to 79.68 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee posts biggest intraday gain in over a week as equities rally
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
I-T dept allows taxpayers more time to claim credit for taxes paid abroad
Business Standard

Foreign exchange reserves decline to $570 bn on back of decline in FCA

The country's foreign exchange reserves fell $2.238 billion to $570.74 billion in the week ended August 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Foreign exchange reserves

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

The country's foreign exchange reserves fell USD 2.238 billion to USD 570.74 billion in the week ended August 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

In the previous week ended August 5, the foreign exchange reserves declined USD 897 million to USD 572.978 billion.

The fall in the reserves in the reporting week ended August 12 was on account a decline in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by RBI on Friday.

FCA declined USD 2.652 billion to USD 506.994 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves surged USD 305 million to USD 40.618 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased USD 102 million to USD 18.133 billion.

The country's reserve position with IMF also rose by USD 7 million to USD 4.994 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 20:05 IST

`
.