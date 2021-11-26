Former RBI executive director Lily Vadera joins HDFC Bank board

-
ALSO READ
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
Indices cap weekly gains as RBI lowers growth outlook: Nestle falls 1%
Analysts see 23% upside in HDFC Bank but caution against loan restructuring
HDFC Q1 profit falls 2% YoY to Rs 3,001 cr, misses estimates; NII up 22%
-
HDFC Bank on Friday said its board has approved the appointment of former RBI executive director Lily Vadera as independent director.
The board of directors of the bank approved the appointment of Lily Vadera as an additional independent director of the bank for a period of five years effective from November 26, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Vadera, 61, has 33 years of experience in central banking. She retired as Executive Director from the Reserve Bank of India in October 2020.
As an ED of the RBI, she was in-charge of the Department of Regulation (DoR) where she dealt with the regulatory framework for various entities in the financial sector, covering all categories of banks and non-banking finance companies.
She was instrumental in putting in place a framework for a regulatory Sandbox to provide an enabling environment for fintech players to foster innovation in financial services and played a significant role in the amalgamation of banks in stress, the bank said.
She also represented RBI and played an important role as a member of the Insolvency Law Committee set up by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU