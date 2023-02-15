JUST IN
SBI raises MCLR by 10 bps; increases deposit rates in some buckets
SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here
Kotak Bank arm raises $590 mn fund for data centre investments in India
Bankers see rise in LRS remittances before new TCS rate kicks in
HDFC launches bond sale worth Rs 25,000 cr to meet biz requirements
PSBs write off Rs 29,000 cr in Q3FY23 as part of a clean-up exercise
HDFC Bank begins offline payment pilot under RBI sandbox facility
YES Bank approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC decision on AT-1 bonds
City Union Bank posts Q3 net of Rs 217 cr, income grows to Rs 1,429 cr
State Bank of India expects moderation in growth in global books
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
SBI raises MCLR by 10 bps; increases deposit rates in some buckets
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian lender HDFC's biggest-ever bond issue to see strong demand: Bankers

HDFC aims to raise at least 50 billion rupees ($603.4 million) through the sale of 10-year bonds on Thursday, with an option to retain an additional 200 billion rupees

Topics
HDFC group | Bonds | ICICI

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

HDFC
Representative Image

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The biggest-ever bond issue by India's Housing Development Finance Corp is expected to go smoothly without any major increase in interest costs for the financier as long-term investors will likely absorb the sale, bankers said.

HDFC aims to raise at least 50 billion rupees ($603.4 million) through the sale of 10-year bonds on Thursday, with an option to retain an additional 200 billion rupees.

If the company garners full the quantum, this would also be the biggest-ever privately placed debt issue by an Indian company.

"(India's) large state-run insurance and provident fund house have both likely committed (to invest) half the total amount," one of the merchant bankers to the issue said.

"The remaining amount could be raised by tapping other investors and banks."

The merchant banker spoke on the condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

HDFC may offer a coupon rate in the range of 7.96%-7.99%, bankers said.

HDFC officials did not reply to a Reuters mail seeking comment.

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Securities Primary Dealership are the arrangers for the bond issue.

FUNDRAISING BURST

HDFC has so far raised 534.14 billion rupees through private placement of bonds in the current fiscal, already the highest it has raised in any financial year.

If the issue goes through, HDFC's fundraising would be higher by 50% as compared to 2021-22, when it had raised 500 billion rupees, according to data from information service provider Prime Database.

The company's fundraising via private placement stood below 250 billion rupees in 2013-14.

HDFC is raising funds as it would help them meet capital requirements after the upcoming merger with HDFC Bank, bankers said.

"It is comparatively easier for the NBFC to raise funds as compared to a bank fundraising, and hence HDFC, which has sufficient investor comfort, opted for such large size," one of the bankers added.

This could be the last issue from the company before the merger, which is likely to be completed in the next financial year, bankers added.

($1 = 82.8620 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC group

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 16:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.