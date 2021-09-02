Indian Oil lists foreign currency bonds on IFSC exchanges at GIFT

-
ALSO READ
Sebi issues guidelines for off-mkt transfer of securities by FPIs to IFSC
HDFC Bank lists $1-billion AT-1 bonds on IFSC exchanges at GIFT
Deutsche Bank gets nod to set up IFSC banking unit at GIFT City
Citibank becomes first US bank to set up unit in IFSC at GIFT City
Sebi permits off market transfers to ease fund relocation to IFSC
-
Indian Oil listed has listed its foreign currency bonds on IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) exchanges at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT).
"We are extremely delighted to be here on the momentous occasion of the listing ceremony of USD 1.4 billion and SGD 400 million on NSE IFSC and India INX exchanges," Indian Oil Director- Finance Sandeep Kumar Gupta was quoted as saying in a statement issued by NSE IFSC on Thursday.
According to him, the advent of IFSC at Gift City has provided an opportunity for Indian companies to access offshore funds within India.
These bonds were listed on the global securities market platform of India International Exchange (India INX) and debt securities market platform of NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC).
These platforms were launched for listing and trading of debt securities in multiple foreign currency bonds, green bonds, masala bonds, notes, among others.
The platforms provide an efficient international listing process to issuers with minimum turnaround time and investment opportunities for investors from across the world.
Since the launch of NSE IFSC debt securities market, the platform has listed total aggregate Medium-Term Note (MTNs) worth over USD 22 billion; also witnessed listing of issues aggregate to USD 14.12 billion (including USD 800 million Green Bond).
"We are enhancing the global competitiveness of IFSC by developing complete sustainable finance ecosystem and innovative product offerings. We are committed to provide vibrant financial services ecosystem to attract foreign investment to make GIFT IFSC a global financial hub," Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, IFSCA said.
Ravi Varanasi, President, NSE Group said the setting up of international financial services centers in India offers wide range of products to raise funds in various currencies and this is the first time an issuer is doing a listing of Singapore dollar denominated currency bonds in NSE IFSC.
The listing and trading of bonds at IFSC would offer cost efficiency as well as enable issuer to access international investors, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU