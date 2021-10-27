Indian Rupee declines 7 paise to close at 75.03 against US dollar

-
ALSO READ
Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.72 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee gains 12 paise to 75.25 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 on weaker US dollar today
-
The rupee weakened by 7 paise to end at 75.03 against the US currency on Wednesday, weighed down by a muted trend in domestic equities and strength of the American currency in the overseas market.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 75.02 and later witnessed a high of 74.90 and a low of 75.05 against the US dollar in the day trade.
The local unit finally settled at 75.03 a dollar, down 7 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.96 against the US dollar.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined by 1.08 per cent to USD 85.47 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 206.93 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 61,143.33 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 57.45 points or 0.31 per cent to 18,210.95.
"The Indian rupee depreciated following month-end dollar demand and a stronger greenback against major currencies. Weakness in Asian currencies and risk-off sentiments weighed on the local unit," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
"Going Ahead, the rupee is expected to consolidate between 74.70 and 75.30 following expectation of fund inflows from a series of IPOs starting from tomorrow," Parmar added.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent up at 93.97.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,368.66 crore, according to the exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU