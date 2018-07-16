Punjab National Bank appoints i-bankers for stake sale in housing arm

Struggling to raise growth capital following a monutnain of bad loan provisions, state- run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has appointed to sell a controlling stake in PNB Housing Finance, a top bank official has said.

The deal is expected to be finalised in the next few months, the official added.

Last week, the bank and Carlyle Group, which owns over 32 per cent in PNB Housing Finance, had announced their plans to sell at least 51 per cent stake in the company.

"We have just appointed the and are in the process of doing due diligence now," managing director and chief executive Sunil Mehta told PTI.

While PNB owns 32.79 per cent stake, through its investment arm Quality Investment Holdings, owns 32.36 per cent in the Delhi-based

This May, had sold 4.8 per cent stake in the company for Rs 10.24 billion through an open market transaction.

When asked about the timing of the deal, Mehta said the bank will go to the market to offload the stake in the housing subsidiary at the right time.

Whether stake sale will happen in the second/third quarter, Mehta said, "yes, if the market condition is right and if we are able to get the right valuation, it may happen (in the second or third quarter)...It all depends on market conditions."



The bank is also looking to list its life insurance arm,

PNB MetLife has as its shareholders MetLife International Holdings, PNB, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, M Pallonji & Company and other private investors. But Metlife and PNB own the majority.

Early this year, the bank had set a target of raising Rs 80-100 billion by selling non-core assets.

Mehta said the bank is revamping its internal processes to mitigate risks and to improve asset quality and profitability.

Meanwhile, the bank today opened it's second centralised loan processing centre here.

"These centers will segregate functions of sourcing and processing of loans. With this, there will be greater element of transparency and better asset quality," Mehta said. He said the bank has set a recovery target of Rs 220 billion in the current financial year.

In the first quarter, its recovery was above Rs 80 billion compared to Rs 56 billion it had recovered during the entire FY18.

In the April-June quarter, the bank got over Rs 30 billion only through the NCLT resolution process.

"We have set a total target of Rs 220 billion of recovery in the current financial year and we are more than confident of achieving it. In the first quarter itself, it was over Rs 80 billion and the second quarter recovery may be around Rs 10,000," Mehta said.

In Q2, the lender expects Rs 35 billion from NCLT resolution process, he added.

The fourth-biggest lender by assets had reported the industry's worst losses for the March quarter at Rs 134.17 billion following the over Rs 143.56 billion scam, against a net profit of Rs 2.6 billion a year ago.

The losses would have been over Rs 20 billion had the bank fullt made provisions for the loss incurred on account of Modi fraud. Of total amount of Rs 143.56 billion lost through the fraud, the bank has made provisions only for 50 per cent or Rs 71.78 billion in the fourth quarter of FY18.

The counter closed a little over 1 per cent down at Rs 1,220.15 on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex slipped 0.60 per cent after a massive rally last week.