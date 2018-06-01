PNB to raise Rs 130 bn via stake sale in subsidiaries, bad loans' recovery

Fraud-hit plans to raise Rs 130 billion through stake sale in subsidiaries and recovery of bad loans by September end, an official said on Friday.

The PSU lender, among other things, is planning to sell stake in its arm Housing Finance where it holds 39.08 per cent.

"The bank is planning to sell stake in the housing finance company. Besides, it hopes to recover some of its bad loans through the IBC resolution process," the official added.

The bank also plans to sell its property at in New Delhi.

Moody's Investors Service had last month downgraded PNB's rating citing impact of the recent $2 billion fraud on its capital as well as weak internal controls.

The country's second largest PSU bank has suffered a loss of over Rs 140 billion on account of fraud carried out allegedly jewellery designer Nirav Modi and has provisioned for half of the amount in the January-March quarter.

The remaining half would be provisioned for the the April-June quarter.

In the January-March quarter, reported a net loss of of Rs 134.17 bilion as compared to a net profit of Rs 2.619 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal.