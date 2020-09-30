Punjab National Bank reports Rs 1,203-cr fraud by Sintex Industries

-
ALSO READ
S Krishnan takes charge as MD & CEO of state-owned Punjab & Sind Bank
Sitharaman launches doorstep banking initiative by public sector banks
Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 loss widens to Rs 236 cr as provisions for NPAs rise
UTI AMC gets Sebi nod for initial public offering to raise Rs 3,000 cr
Loss-making banks back to black but little to cheer
-
Public sector Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday declared its Rs 1,203.26 crore exposure to Sintex Industries Ltd as fraud.
Pursuant to the applicable provisions of Sebi's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) and the bank's policy, "we inform reporting of borrowal fraud of Rs 1,203.26 crore in NPA account of Sintex Industries Ltd (SIL)," PNB said in a regulatory filing.
The fraud reporting pertains to the large corporate branch at Ahmedabad zonal office, it added.
"The fraud of Rs 1,203.26 crore is being reported by bank to RBI in the accounts of the Company (SIL). Bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 215.21 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms," it added.
PNB stock closed at Rs 28.55 apiece on BSE, down 1.72 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU