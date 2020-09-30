Punjab National Bank reports Rs 1,203-cr fraud by Sintex Industries

Public sector (PNB) on Wednesday declared its Rs 1,203.26 crore exposure to Ltd as fraud.

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of Sebi's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) and the bank's policy, "we inform reporting of borrowal fraud of Rs 1,203.26 crore in NPA account of Ltd (SIL)," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The fraud reporting pertains to the large corporate branch at Ahmedabad zonal office, it added.

"The fraud of Rs 1,203.26 crore is being reported by bank to RBI in the accounts of the Company (SIL). Bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 215.21 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms," it added.

PNB stock closed at Rs 28.55 apiece on BSE, down 1.72 per cent.

