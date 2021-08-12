RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on Cooperatieve Rabobank UA

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Indices cap weekly gains as RBI lowers growth outlook: Nestle falls 1%
Banking giant HSBC exiting US retail banking to focus on wealth management
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
-
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A. for deficiencies in regulatory compliances.
The penalty has been imposed for contravention of certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and directions related to 'transfer to reserve funds'.
RBI said it conducted a statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the bank with reference to the bank's financial position as on March 31, 2020.
Examination of the risk assessment report pertaining to the same, revealed contravention of the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act and the directions issued by RBI.
A show cause notice was issued to the bank.
"After considering the bank's reply to the notice, oral submission made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of... provisions of the Act and RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank," RBI said in a statement.
In another statement, RBI said a penalty of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on Village Financial Services Ltd, Kolkata, for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Know Your Customer Directions, 2016.
The central bank, however, said the penalties are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.
On Wednesday, RBI imposed penalties on two co-operative banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliances.
It imposed penalty of Rs 13 lakh on Ahmednagar Merchant's Cooperative Bank, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, and Rs 2 lakh on The Mahila Vikas Co-operative Bank, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU