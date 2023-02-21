RBI may set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.69%-7.71% band: Poll

Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 207.37 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) on Tuesday through the sale of maturing between seven years and 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year in the 7.69%-7.71% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max rupees)

7-year 20 7.66%-7.68% 7.58% 7.68%

9-10 year 90 7.69%-7.71% 7.63% 7.73%

15-30 year 97.37 7.61%-7.65% 7.57% 7.67%

($1 = 82.7760 Indian rupees)

