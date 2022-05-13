JUST IN

Lines of credit extended to Sri Lanka may go through rough patch: Exim Bank
Exim Bank planning to enter factoring biz this fiscal: CEO Harsha Bangari
PNB to bring down NPAs, ensure high loan recoveries: Atul Kumar Goel
Canara Bank to invest Rs 1,000 cr for building digital banking backbone
Canara Bank to invest Rs 1,000 crore to build digital banking backbone
PNB Q4 results: Standalone net profit declines 66% to Rs 201 crore
Quoting PAN or Aadhaar must for deposit or withdrawal of Rs 20 lakh or more
Top headlines: SBI to raise up to $2 bn in FY23; Asian Paints Q4 net slips
SBI board approves $2 bn fund raise in FY23 in single or multiple tranches
SBI hikes bulk deposits rates by 40-90 bps, with immediate effect
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI opens banks credit for NBFCs to on-lend continuously to priority sector

Business Standard

RBI restricts withdrawals from Maharashtra's Shankarrao cooperative bank

The RBI, in a statement, said the restrictions will remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business on May 13, 2022 and are subject to review

Topics
RBI | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The RBI on Friday imposed several restrictions on Shankarrao Pujari Nutan Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, including on withdrawals, in view of the lender's worsening financial position.

However, 99.84 per cent of the depositors are fully covered by the DICGC insurance scheme. Under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insurance scheme, deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh are insured.

The RBI, in a statement, said the restrictions will remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business on May 13, 2022 and are subject to review.

"Considering the bank's present liquidity position, no amount from the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn, but are allowed to set off loans against deposits subject to the conditions...," it said.

It further said the issuance of the directions should not per se be construed as cancellation of the banking licence by RBI.

"The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions as stated in the Directions till its financial position improves," it said.

The Reserve Bank added that it may consider modifications of the directions depending upon circumstances.

The bank cannot, without prior approval of RBI, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability, and dispose of any of its properties or assets, among other restrictions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Fri, May 13 2022. 21:24 IST

`
.