JUST IN
Amid foreign fund outflow, rupee falls 12 paise to 82.77 against US dollar
Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.75 against US dollar on foreign outflows
Treasury bill yields plunge as SVB collapse affects interest rate view
Amid unabated fund outflow, rupee falls 25 paise to 82.62 against US dollar
Rupee rises 4 paise to 82.33 against US dollar on positive domestic equity
Rupee weakens as Silicon Valley Bank collapse sparks global risk aversion
Rupee falls 26 paise to 82.49 against US dollar
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 82.35 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 81.81 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 8 paise to 82.14 against US dollar in early trade
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
WDRA, PNB ink MoU to for finance against negotiable warehouse receipt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.51 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee reversed its four-day losing streak and rose 25 paise to 82.51 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid positive trends in the domestic as well as global equity markets

Topics
Indian rupee | Rupee vs dollar | US Dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee reversed its four-day losing streak and rose 25 paise to 82.51 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid positive trends in the domestic as well as global equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened stronger at 82.50 against the US dollar and fell to 82.54. Later, it rose marginally to 82.51, registering a gain of 25 paise.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.76 against the US dollar, falling for the fourth day in a row.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.28 per cent lower at 104.12.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.10 per cent to USD 75.12 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 410.04 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 58,044.88 points while the broader NSE Nifty was up 117.20 points or 0.69 per cent at 17,102.80 points.

Lifelines for troubled US and European banks bolstered investor sentiments amid concerns over the health of the global banking system.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 282.06 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 10:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.