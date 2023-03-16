JUST IN
Treasury bill yields plunge as SVB collapse affects interest rate view
Amid unabated fund outflow, rupee falls 25 paise to 82.62 against US dollar
Rupee rises 4 paise to 82.33 against US dollar on positive domestic equity
Rupee weakens as Silicon Valley Bank collapse sparks global risk aversion
Rupee falls 26 paise to 82.49 against US dollar
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 82.35 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 81.81 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 8 paise to 82.14 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee appreciates 13 paise to 81.82 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips, bond yield jumps to 4-month high on hawkish Fed signals
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
SBI's start-up branches showing good inflow of deposits: Chairman Khara
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.75 against US dollar on foreign outflows

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.61 per cent to USD 74.14 per barrel

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | foreign flows

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to 82.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid negative trends in the domestic as well as global equity markets and continued outflow of foreign funds.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weaker at 82.77 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 82.80 and 82.71.

Later, the domestic unit was trading at 82.75 against the greenback, registering a fall of 10 paise.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.65 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.10 per cent lower at 104.54.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.61 per cent to USD 74.14 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 116.67 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 57,439.23 points while the broader NSE Nifty was down 34 points or 0.2 per cent at 16,938.15 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,271.25 crore, according to exchange data.

Analysts said the failure of two banks in the US and crisis at Swiss banking major Credit Suisse have adversely impacted market sentiments.

On the domestic front, India's exports contracted in February for the third consecutive month, falling 8.8 per cent to USD 33.88 billion against USD 37.15 billion in the same month last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 11:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.