Rupee crashes 40 paise to 75.73 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens
Dollar heads for largest weekly fall in 8 months as longs lose faith
Rupee gains 15 paise to 74.29 against US dollar in opening trade
Rupee slips below 75 against dollar; closes at six-week low
Rupee gains 12 paise to 75.25 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee tumbled 40 paise to 75.33 in early trade on Monday, tracking surge in crude prices amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
At the interbank forex market, the local currency opened sharply lower against the dollar. It was moving in a tight range of 75.78 and 75.70. In early deals, it was trading at 75.73, registering a fall of 40 paise over its previous close.
In the previous session, the rupee had gained 27 paise to settle at 75.33 against the US dollar.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.78 per cent higher at 97.37.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 4.24 per cent to USD 102.08 per barrel.
Meanwhile, in a dramatic escalation of tensions in eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces to be on high alert in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers over the Ukraine conflict.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 709.15 points or 1.27 per cent lower at 55,149.37, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 198.15 points or 1.19 per cent to 16,460.25.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,470.70 crore, as per stock exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU