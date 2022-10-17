Rupee depreciates 11 paise to 82.30 against US dollar in closing trade

-
ALSO READ
What are the implications of Rupee staying beyond 80?
Rupee depreciates 40 paise to all-time low of 81.93 against US dollar
Rupee falls to fresh low on relentless strength in dollar after Fed hike
Rupee loses 10% vs USD over a year, FX reserves fall to near 2-yr low
Rupee tumbles 14 paise to close at 82.35 as US dollar strengthens
-
The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as risk-off sentiment among investors and sustained foreign capital outflows weighed on the local unit.
However, a rally in the domestic equities and a weak greenback overseas restricted the rupee's fall, traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened lower at 82.33 and later fell to a low of 82.42. The unit finally settled at 82.30 against the American currency, registering a decline of 11 paise over its previous close.
In the previous session on Friday, the local currency had settled at 82.19 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.47 per cent to 112.78.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.28 per cent to USD 91.89 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 491.01 points or 0.85 per cent to end at 58,410.98, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 126.10 points or 0.73 per cent to 17,311.80.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,011.23 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
FIIs have pulled out nearly Rs 7,500 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first two weeks of October on concerns of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks globally, which could hamper global economic growth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 19:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU