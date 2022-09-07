Rupee falls by 11 paise to 79.93 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee rises 12 paise to 78.94 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee advances 12 paise to 77.46 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 2 paise higher to 78.02 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises by 13 paise to 79.11 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee advances 2 paise to 77.59 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to 79.93 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking the strength of the American currency overseas.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 79.93 against the greenback, registering a decline of 11 paise over its last close. In initial deals, the local unit also touched 79.86 against the dollar.
On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 4 paise to close at 79.82 against the dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.37 per cent to 110.62.
The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.33 per cent to USD 91.60 per barrel.
According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors, RBI keeps selling dollars to curb the rupee fall.
"All eyes will be on the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting as a 75 basis points rate hike gets discussed to bring inflation down," Bhansali said.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 312.13 points or 0.53 per cent lower at 58,884.86, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 102.00 points or 0.58 per cent to 17,553.60.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,144.53 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 10:43 IST