Rupee rises 5 paise to 79.47 against US dollar amid rate hike concerns

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Rupee up 10 paise to 75.93 vs dollar amid RBI status quo on rates
Rupee rebounds from all-time low; rises 19 paise to 77.31 against US dollar
Rupee faces risk of further decline against dollar in near term: Experts
Rupee closes shy of 80/$ as RBI shields currency, exporters sell dollars
-
The rupee witnessed a range-bound trading in early trade on Thursday as a firm American currency and concerns about hawkish US Fed offset the support from positive domestic equities.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 79.53 against the dollar, then touched 79.47 in initial deals, registering a gain of 5 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee declined by 35 paise to close at 79.52 against the US currency.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 109.72.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.11 per cent to USD 94 per barrel.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 275.51 points or 0.46 per cent up at 60,622.48. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 36.15 points or 0.2 per cent to 18,039.90.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,397.51 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional data.
"Asian currencies are still on the weaker side against USD which will not allow the rupee to gain much against the dollar. The range for the day is expected between 79.30 to 79.80 as the market braces for a 75 basis points rate hike by FED," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
India's trade deficit was wider though export figures were also revised to slightly higher. "Trade deficit still remains a matter of concern for the country," Bhansali said.
India's exports rose marginally by 1.62 per cent to USD 33.92 billion, while the trade deficit more than doubled to USD 27.98 billion in August due to increased crude oil imports, the commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The revised data showed that imports rose by 37.28 per cent to USD 61.9 billion in August this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 12:40 IST