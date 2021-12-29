JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Looking back: 10 developments that shaped the financial sector in 2021
Business Standard

Rupee snaps 9-day winning streak, slips 3 paise against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, advanced 0.18 per cent to 96.37

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | currency market

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Robust foreign inflows, fundraising by banks help rupee fight August curse

The rupee snapped its nine-day winning streak to settle 3 paise lower at 74.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, following weakness in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee started on a tepid note at 74.69 against the dollar. During the day, it witnessed a high of 74.68 and a low of 74.86.

On Tuesday, the rupee registered its ninth straight session of gain and surged 30 paise to close at a one-month high of 74.70 against the greenback.

The rupee is expected to trade in a close range this week amid the year-end holidays, forex traders said.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 90.99 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 57,806.49, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 19.65 points or 0.11 per cent to 17,213.60.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, advanced 0.18 per cent to 96.37.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.11 per cent to USD 79.03 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 207.31 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 29 2021. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.