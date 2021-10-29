Shaktikanta Das gets an extension of three years as RBI governor

-
-
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has received an extension of three years in his role beyond December 10, the government announced late on Thursday.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension, Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda's office notified.
Das was first appointed in 2018, after his predecessor Urjit Patel quit.
