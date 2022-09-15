Ujjivan Small Finance Bank closes QIP issue; raises Rs 475 crore

-
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday closed the qualified institutional placement through which it raised Rs 475 crore by issuing over 22.6 crore shares.
The Small Finance Bank (SFB) issued a total of 22,61,90,476 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 21 per piece.
The Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue had opened on September 12.
The meeting of the Merger and Placement Committee of the board of directors approved the closure of the issue period for the issue on September 15, it said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of Ujjivan SFB settled 0.59 per cent down at Rs 25.25 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 22:05 IST