JUST IN
IndusInd Bank re-appoints Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO for 3 years
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank closes QIP issue; raises Rs 475 crore
CSB Bank appoints Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO with effect from Sep 15
J-K Bank shareholders reject ESOP plan, Wani's reappointment as director
SBI Card raises Rs 500 cr through bonds on private placement basis
State Bank of India ready to open rupee trade account with Russian banks
SBI clarifies it's not a nodal bank for Russia-related transactions
Post-IPO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to up focus on RAM, go on phygital mode
CBI books PSL Group for cheating Canara Bank to tune of Rs 428.50 cr
State Bank of India may sell Rs 4,000 crore tier-2 bond next week
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
CSB Bank appoints Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO with effect from Sep 15
IndusInd Bank re-appoints Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO for 3 years
Business Standard

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank closes QIP issue; raises Rs 475 crore

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday closed the qualified institutional placement through which it raised Rs 475 crore by issuing over 22.6 crore shares

Topics
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | fund raising

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ujjivan SFB to raise Rs 600 cr in equity; expects to report profits in Q4

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday closed the qualified institutional placement through which it raised Rs 475 crore by issuing over 22.6 crore shares.

The Small Finance Bank (SFB) issued a total of 22,61,90,476 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 21 per piece.

The Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue had opened on September 12.

The meeting of the Merger and Placement Committee of the board of directors approved the closure of the issue period for the issue on September 15, it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Ujjivan SFB settled 0.59 per cent down at Rs 25.25 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 22:05 IST

`
.