Kerala govt to strengthen public-private partnership in healthcare in state

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said the public-private partnership in healthcare will be strengthened in the state.

Speaking at a virtual meeting organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)'s Kerala state council, the health minister said that Kerala has set an example in fighting the pandemic.

"Although complex post-COVID diseases are reported, Kerala has been able to set an example in COVID-resistance. In the last five years, the state has invested and developed the health infrastructure," George said.

"The public-private partnership in the in the state will be strengthened and its brand of the healthcare system will be taken forward effectively," she said.

Co-chair of FICCI Kerala State Council Deepak L Aswani and its president Savio Mathew were also present at the event.

