South Western Railways to run 40 pairs of special trains from Sept 12

According to a statement issued by the SWR on Saturday, these services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials and the special trains, which are already in operation

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

The South Western Railways has

said it will run 40 pairs of special train services from September 12 on specific routes.

According to a statement issued by the SWR on Saturday, these services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials and the special trains, which are already in operation.

This besides, services of seven pairs of trains of South Western Railway shall also start with effect from September 12.

These trains will operate between Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati, Yesvantpur Bikaner, Mysuru Jaipur, MysuruSolapur, GorakhpurYesvantpur and KSR BengaluruNew Delhi.

The Railways said all the precautionary measures will be in place such as social distancing, thermal screening and wearing of face masks by passengers will be strictly followed.

The SWR said only reserved passengers will be allowed.

First Published: Sun, September 06 2020. 19:35 IST

