JUST IN
US President Biden urged to craft grand strategy to counter Chinese threat
Proud to call people of India as America's friends: US Congressman
India, Aus discuss telecom capacity building, cooperation in Indo-Pacific
Afghan Taliban group will continue to stick to strict Islamic law: Official
Italian PM vows cooperation for India's G20 presidency, bilateral ties
UN chief concerned as divides threaten COP27 negotiations, deadline nears
Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended by four months in win for food prices
Musk has undermined Twitter's integrity: US senators urge antitrust probe
Britain is in recession, Hunt makes it official; windfall tax hiked to 35%
COP27 summit 2022: Informal draft has little new for poor nations
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US President Biden urged to craft grand strategy to counter Chinese threat
Business Standard

10 mn in Ukraine without power after Russia strikes, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that some 10 million people across the war-torn country have been left without electricity following a fresh wave of Russian missile strikes

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine | Volodymyr Zelensky

IANS  |  Kiev 

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that some 10 million people across the war-torn country have been left without electricity following a fresh wave of Russian missile strikes.

In his night video address to the nation on Thursday, the President said: "Currently, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity. Most of them are in the Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy and Kiev regions. We are doing everything to normalise the supply."

Zelensky went on to say that dozens of people were injured as a result of a missile attack on Thursday in Dnipro, adding that "everyone is being provided with aid".

"In Zaporizhzhia, the clearance of the rubble of a residential building, which was destroyed by Russian shelling at night, continues... The list of the dead includes seven people. Unfortunately, this number may increase," he said.

The President also said that earlier in the day, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down six Russian cruise missiles and five drones.

In yet another appeal to allies and partners, Zelensky said that "only full protection of the Ukrainian sky will protect both Ukraine and Europe from many possible escalations of Russian aggression and will definitely encourage Russia to truly end the war".

Meanwhile, state-owned energy firm Naftogaz said its gas-producing facilities in the east of Ukraine had been subjected to a "massive attack", without giving additional details.

Ukraine was subjected to another wide-ranging assault on Tuesday when dozens of long-range missiles pounded the country in what was believed to be the most intense barrage since the start of the war on February 24, reports the BBC.

Many of the missiles fired by Russia on Tuesday were intercepted, but those that struck infrastructure targets managed to further deplete Ukraine's power reserves.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 10:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.