16 killed, 40 injured in bombing at Shia mosque in Kandahar

Atleast 16 people have been killed and around 40 others suffered injuries in a bombing attack at a Shia mosque in Kandahar, local media reported.
Local officials told TOLOnews that 16 people were killed and nearly 40 others were injured in today's bombing attack on the Kandahar mosque.
A powerful explosion hit the mosque -- Imam Barga -- in the southern province of Kandahar on Friday, local media reported citing officials.
The explosion occurred during Friday prayers.
No terror group has so far taken the responsibility for the explosion.
In recent weeks, the Islamic State (IS) has carried out a number of attacks targeting religious places.
This is the second bomb attack against a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan over the past week.
In the first attack, which happened in the northern Kunduz city last Friday and was claimed by the IS terror group, more than 50 lives of worshippers were lost and scores of others were injured.
