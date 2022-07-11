3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at house party in Southern California

-
ALSO READ
3 dead, 1 injured after another shooting incident in Maryland rocks US
3 dead, three others critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as death toll rises to 27
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 30 as situation improves marginally
-
Three men were killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting at a house party in Southern California, Xinhua reported citing local media.
The shooting took place at 00:45 a.m. local time (0745 GMT) in the 8100 block of Leeds Street in Downey, a city located in southeast Los Angeles County, police officials said in a statement.
The officers found four men and a woman have been shot, the report said.
Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, it said, adding that the injured were transported to a hospital.
The circumstances that prompted the shooting were unknown, but authorities described it as an "isolated incident," Xinhua reported.
Further details are awaited as investigations are under process.
With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.
Furthermore, on June 22, a group of US lawmakers reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country.
The new bill aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding.
The bill does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU