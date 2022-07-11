3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at house party in Southern California

Three men were killed and two were injured early Sunday morning in a at a house party in Southern California, Xinhua reported citing local media.

The took place at 00:45 a.m. local time (0745 GMT) in the 8100 block of Leeds Street in Downey, a city located in southeast Los Angeles County, police officials said in a statement.

The officers found four men and a woman have been shot, the report said.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, it said, adding that the injured were transported to a hospital.

The circumstances that prompted the were unknown, but authorities described it as an "isolated incident," Xinhua reported.

Further details are awaited as investigations are under process.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

Furthermore, on June 22, a group of US lawmakers reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country.

The new bill aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding.

The bill does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals.

