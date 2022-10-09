JUST IN
North Korea launches missile toward sea after US-South Korea drills
China silent on India's abstention, says crackdown to counter terrorism
Death toll rises to 9 in explosion at gas station in Ireland village
Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead: Official
Russia's FM Lavrov again warns US and other 'sponsors' of Kiev regime
China slams US for export controls on chips, calls it violation of rules
Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa calls for regional peace, resolving issues
Two Palestinians killed in Israel during military raid in West Bank
Explosion on Kerch bridge in Crimea is just the beginning: Ukraine
Belarus's Bialiatski joins small group of jailed Nobel Peace laureates
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Palestinian assailant wounds 2 Israelis in shooting in Jerusalem
Business Standard

3 people shot outside football game in Ohio stadium, say police

Three people were wounded during a shooting at Whitmer High School in the US state of Ohio, during their game against Central Catholic High School, police officials said

Topics
Ohio | US Shooting | Shooting

ANI  US 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A shooting occurred at Whitmer High School in the US state of Ohio, during their game against Central Catholic High School, which resulted in three people receiving non-fatal gunshot wounds, including two adults and one juvenile, police officials said.

"At approximately 9:32 PM, a Toledo Police officer, who was working off-duty at the game, informed Lucas County Dispatch that shots were being fired at Whitmer Memorial Stadium," the Toledo Police department said in a statement on October 8.

After the shots were fired, the officer who was also working the game, began evacuating attendees and searching for victims. Officers and deputies eventually discovered the three victims near the football field house.

As additional police crews arrived on scene, Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived, began treating the victims, and transported them to area hospitals. Once the scene was secured and it was determined that there was no longer an active threat, the school's lockdown was lifted and the attendees were allowed to leave, the police said.

"There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to USD 5,000," the police said in a statement.

"Last night was a terrible and traumatic event. Thankfully what can be said about what happened at the Whitmer / Central Catholic football game is this: all 3 victims sustained only minor injuries, and they will all be OK," Chief George Kral, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, and Washington Local School Superintendent Dr Kadee Anstadt said in a joint statement.

"The City of Toledo and the Washington Local School system are working together to determine what transpired during the 4th quarter of the game. Surveillance video has already been helpful in identifying the potential target, and while no one is in custody at this time, TPD will continue its investigation until all facts are gathered and justice is served," they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ohio

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 07:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.