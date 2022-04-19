6.0 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi, no casualties reported

An with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Ritcher scale hit Indonesia's Sulawesi on Tuesday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

" of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 19-04-2022, 06:53:13 IST, Lat: 7.20 & Long: 127.0, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 779km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)