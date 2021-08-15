Afghan President Ghani to quit, making way for a Taliban takeover: Report

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Biden administration has ignored Pak's outreach for rapprochement: Report
Taliban enter Kabul, say 'don't plan to take the capital by force'
Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south; take four more cities
Russia says Taliban promised safety of embassy in Kabul: Report
-
There are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban with Ali Ahamd Jalali as head of the new interim government on Sunday, according to the news agency ANI.
Media reports said President Ashraf Ghani will step down and make way for a Taliban commander to take over.
The Khaama Press News Agency reported that the Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah is said to be mediating the process.
Sources have also said that Ali Ahamd Jalali will be appointed as head of the new interim government, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.
Meanwhile, Acting Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal in separate video clips assured the people of Kabul will be secured as they are protecting the city along with international allies.
Mirzakwal said Kabul will not be attacked and that the transition will happen peacefully. Mirzakwal assured Kabul residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.
Earlier, the Taliban in a statement assured residents of Kabul no to be afraid as they are not intended to enter the Afghan capital militarily and there will be a peaceful movement towards Kabul, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.
Faced with little or no resistance, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides.
Taliban has now ordered its members to wait near Kabul gates and not attempt to enter the city, TOLO News reported.
Meanwhile, Russia, together with partners, is working on convening an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the issue of Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Sunday.
"We will convene [the meeting]. But it will not change the situation, we should have thought about it earlier, and not hold seatings now," Kabulov said.
The First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, told Sputnik that the situation in Afghanistan must be urgently discussed in the UN Security Council, as the fate of the country seemed to have been foreclosed.
He added that Russia cannot and will not interfere in the situation in Afghanistan, as it is a sovereign state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU