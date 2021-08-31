Afghanistan chaos due to disorderly withdrawal of foreign troops: China

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Afghan crisis: Rockets target US troops as core diplomats fly out of Kabul
US to get commercial airlines involved in Afghanistan evacuation: Reports
Taliban release 340 prisoners in Afghanistan Farah Province: Report
Flawless evacuation: Minister on bringing back Indians from Afghanistan
-
China, which abstained from voting on the UN Security Council resolution on Afghanistan, has blamed the disorderly withdrawal of foreign troops for the chaos in Afghanistan.
"Recent chaos in Afghanistan is directly related to the disorderly withdrawal of foreign troops. We hope that relevant countries would realize that withdrawal is not the end of responsibility but the beginning of reflection and correction," said the Chinese representative at the UNSC.
Resolution on Afghanistan has been passed by the United Nations Security Council. This crucial resolution was adopted with the support of 13 members with Russia and China abstaining and no one voting against the resolution.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was chairing the UNSC meet under the Indian presidency in which the resolution was adopted.
The Chinese representative on UNSC resolution on Afghanistan said that "China has huge doubts about the necessity & urgency of adopting this resolution... Despite this, China has constructively participated in consultations and put forward important and reasonable amendments along with Russia."
"Unfortunately, our amendments have not been fully adopted...China has always opposed imposing or forcefully pushing for a resolution," he added.
Targeting other countries, he said, "relevant countries should effectively change their wrong practice of imposing their own wills on others and change hegemonic practice of imposing sanctions. They should be responsible for what they have done in the past 20 years and fulfill their commitment to peace."
Meanwhile, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US representative at UNSC has also said that the resolution establishes clear expectations regarding the future of Afghanistan.
"The resolution establishes clear expectations regarding future of Afghanistan - UNSC expects the Taliban to live up to its commitment to facilitate safe passage for Afghans and foreigners who want to leave Afghanistan today, tomorrow, or after August 31," Thomas-Greenfield said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU