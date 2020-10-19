Apple iPhone 12 sales may be highest since iPhone 6: Taiwanese carriers

-
ALSO READ
Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2020 gone in a jiffy during India festive sale
Apple survey asks iPhone users what they do with old power adapters
Faster high-res image transmission soon on iPhone cameras: Report
Will Apple's iPhone SE dramatically alter the company's prospects in India?
Apple iPhone 12 leak hints at new design, small display notch, and more
-
Taiwanese carriers have forecast that Apples latest iPhone 12 series will have stronger sales than the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.
According to Economic Daily News, Apple suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron are offering workers on the assembly line increased bonuses in order to keep up with the strong demand for devices, following pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
"Earlier this week, Taiwanese carriers reportedly sold out of iPhone 12 pre-orders in 45 minutes, though it is unclear if there was limited stock," the report mentioned.
Introduced in 2014, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were extremely popular thanks to their larger 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays, helping Apple sell a record 135.6 million iPhones in the two quarters after the devices launched.
Apple has launched four new iPhone 12 models with 5G capability.
The tech giant is expected to witness 15 per cent iPhone growth next fiscal year and the primary wave of Apple 5G telephones has placed the ball in carriers and builders' court, research-driven US venture capital firm Loup Ventures has forecast.
According to a report in DigiTimes, Apple iPhone 12 series shipments are expected to reach as many as 80 million units by the end of the year owing to more affordable pricing strategy.
Foxconn remains Apple's main iPhone assembler, and has secured the bulk of orders for the new iPhone 12 series through the first quarter of 2021.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU