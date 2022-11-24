Apple, Spanish billionaire Ortega line-up to buy Manchester United: Report

-
ALSO READ
Premier League: Manchester outclass arch-rivals Liverpool with 2-1 win
Manchester United beats Leicester 1-0 for 3rd straight win in EPL
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect
Apple WWDC22 highlights: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacBook Air & Pro M2 unveiled
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: Everything Apple announced at 'Far Out' event
-
The California-based tech giant Apple and Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega, the founder of clothing brand Zara and the 19th richest man in the world, have reportedly thrown their hats in the ring to buy famous English football club Manchester United.
According to a report the largest tech company in the world wants to add Manchester United to its portfolio with a probable £5.8 billion takeover from the owners, Glazers.
The Manchester Evening News has detailed that Ortega has 'already spoken to Old Trafford executives' to declare his interest in buying United.
Earlier, it has been confirmed that the Glazers have decided to put the club up for sale, 17 years after the American family bought the Red Devils. The Glazers bought United in 2005 but went on to become hugely unpopular. The tipping point came in the wake of the club's involvement in the failed European Super League proposal and subsequent criticism that followed.
Manchester United announced in a statement that the owners were exploring "strategic alternatives" and it is understood they will sell to the highest bidder. The Glazers had initially set an asking price of £8.25 billion, as exclusively revealed by Daily Star Sport, but have been told this is unrealistic in the current market.
According to the Daily Star, bosses at Apple have expressed an interest in discussing a potential deal to buy United.
However, Apple has no experience of owning a football club the size of United, although CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning United could provide. He will line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, which includes The Raine Group.
--IANS
inj/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 21:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU