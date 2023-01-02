JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple to increase battery replacement cost for out-of-warranty iPhones

Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase

Topics
Apple  | iPhones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has announced that it is increasing the cost of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements for all models older than the iPhone 14 later this year.

"The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14," according to the company's support page.

Currently, Apple charges $69 for a battery replacement on most iPhone models, according to an estimation calculator on the company's website.

Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase.

However, customers who have the AppleCare+ plan pay nothing for a battery replacement once their battery health has dropped below 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels, reports MacRumors.

Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 19:16 IST

