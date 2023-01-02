Apple to increase battery replacement cost for out-of-warranty iPhones

-
ALSO READ
Apple built its empire with China. Now its foundation is showing cracks
Apple may charge over $500 to repair damages in new Watch Ultra in China
Can India become a global EV battery player?
Apple iOS 16: 5G software available for iPhones, but do not update just yet
How does a smartphone battery explode and how you can prevent it
-
Apple has announced that it is increasing the cost of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements for all models older than the iPhone 14 later this year.
"The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14," according to the company's support page.
Currently, Apple charges $69 for a battery replacement on most iPhone models, according to an estimation calculator on the company's website.
Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase.
However, customers who have the AppleCare+ plan pay nothing for a battery replacement once their battery health has dropped below 80 per cent.
Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.
With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels, reports MacRumors.
Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.
--IANS
shs/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 19:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU