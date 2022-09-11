Apple may charge over $500 to repair damages in new Watch Ultra in China

-
Tech giant Apple, which launched its new Watch Ultra for 6,299 Chinese yuan ($910) in China, is likely to charge 3,459 Chinese yuan ($541) to repair its damages.
According to GizmoChina, the Watch Ultra could be a very expensive smartwatch to repair, and repair costs for the premium Apple smartwatch could gulp up to 60 per cent of its retail price.
Apple, however, offers the AppleCare+ service plan with a discounted repair cost of 588 Chinese yuan ($85). It entails payment of 799 Chinese yuan ($115) for two years.
The Apple Watch Ultra has some impressive features and improvements in its design. It, however, remains to be seen how this high repair cost could impact its acceptance in the market. The included service plan provides some comfort for users.
Powered by watchOS 9, Apple Watch Ultra introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet.
Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use.
Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours, the company had claimed.
