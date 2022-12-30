JUST IN
Business Standard

New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Friday said that the new Twitter under him will aim to optimise every minute that a user spends on the micro-blogging platform, and does not regret it

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk on Friday said that the new Twitter under him will aim to optimise every minute that a user spends on the micro-blogging platform, and does not regret it.

Currently busy making Twitter faster, Musk has brought back the company from going bankrupt, and is now striving to get profitable.

"New Twitter will strive to optimise unregretted user-minutes," Musk posted.

Lex Fridman, host of Lex Fridman Podcast and research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, replied: "That's a good goal for life in general: maximise unregretted minutes."

Although, not everyone understood what Musk meant.

"My IQ is too low for this one," commented one follower.

Another replied: "Optimise productivity while on the app. Time spent wisely. Less mindless scrolling or engagement. That's my best guess".

A user tweeted: He's trying to tell you that you're going to be full blown addicted to Twitter soon".

Musk on Thursday said the company has made significant "backend changes" to make the micro-blogging platform faster, as it suffered an outage globally, including in India.

According to him, the microblogging platform is not going to go bankrupt but is not secure yet.

"Twitter isn't secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do," he tweeted over the last weekend.

Earlier, Musk in his monetisation drive to save Twitter, rolled out Blue tick subscription, which costs $8 per month to purchase on the web or $11 per month via the iOS App Store.

Musk has shown interest in offering people to invest in Twitter at the original $54.20 per share, at which he acquired the company for $44 billion.

--IANS

na/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 12:12 IST

