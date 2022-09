As King Charles III takes throne, second proclamation made in London

After King Charles-III took the throne as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother passed away, a second Proclamation following the principal proclamation was read in the City of London, at the Royal Exchange.

The second proclamation has been made at the Royal Exchange in London as thousands gathered to witness history in the making. State trumpeters sounded a fanfare, as crowds fell into silence to hear the announcement.

As is convention further Proclamations will be read in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at 12.00hrs the following day on Sunday, September 11.

In recognition of the new Sovereign, flags are flown at full mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James's Palace until one hour after the Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, after which flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England after his mother passed away on Thursday. King Charles Philip Arthur George paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of the "great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty."

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world," King said soon after being proclaimed Britain's new monarch at the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London.

Dressed in a formal black tuxedo, Charles, 73, has been proclaimed the new King of England. With the new development, his wife Camillas Parker Bowles will now be England's Queen consort.

On Friday, Charles, the longest heir to the throne, and Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace in London and met mourners, following the death of .Buckingham Palace was swarmed with waves of mourners held back by barriers as Charles met the crowds.

The royal dignitary received a warm reception as he passed the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace.

Charles was offered bouquets of flowers and even a kiss on the cheek as he shook hands with those who had gathered to see him arrive.

He was by his mother's side at her beloved Scottish Highlands home as her health deteriorated, and returned to the capital to hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Born on November 14, 1948, he was the first child of Elizabeth and Philip, then the princess and prince. At the age of 19, he formally became the Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969.

He married Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981, and became the first royal heir since 1660 to marry an English woman.

In August 1996, Diana and Charles went their separate ways and got legally divorced.After Diana's demise in a car accident, Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005. Soon, the couple got the royal title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

