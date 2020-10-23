As orders shift online, short queues in China to buy Apple iPhone 12

-
ALSO READ
Apple Q1 earnings pinched by Covid-19 pandemic; iPhone hardest hit segment
Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2020 gone in a jiffy during India festive sale
Apple may postpone iPhone 12 launch to October due to coronavirus pandemic
Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on October 16
Apple iPhone 12 camera lens supplier facing quality issues: Report
-
By Josh Horwitz
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Two of Apple's latest iPhone 12 models went on sale in China on Friday, after early pre-order data showed strong consumer interest in the 5G-enabled device in the firm's second-largest market.
The short queues outside Apple stores in the business hub of Shanghai struck a contrast with the crowds that flocked to past launch events, as most ordering has now shifted online.
"I feel great being the first customer to get the new iPhone," said Yan Bingqing, 30, who arrived before the store opened, and was in a line of about 20 people. "I've been waiting a long time."
A new green shade for the iPhone 12 was also a top trending topic on Chinese app Weibo on Friday, prompting positive reactions.
Apple's announcement last week initially drew mixed reviews in China, but analysts expect a surge in orders this year, as loyal iPhone owners finally buy new handsets compatible with an upgraded 5G network infrastructure.
Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com saw pre-orders for all four models of the iPhone 12 hit 1.6 million on the first day of the announcement.
"From the bottom of my heart, it's a little bit late for Apple to release the 5G iPhone," said Zhu Lin, another Apple fan who had queued. "I was expecting it last year."
Apple and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are the only top phone makers racking up shipment growth in China this year, with an annual rise of 35% for Apple in the second quarter, research firm Canalys says.
Apple's store launch follows that of Huawei's Mate 40 flagship device on Thursday, which some in China had said they would wait for before deciding on the iPhone 12.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Karishma Singh and Clarence Fernandez)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU