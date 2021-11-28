Asian, European nations call on Myanmar military to return to democracy

At least 50 Asian and European countries on Friday called on to return to the democratic transition that was halted by the coup in February.

As reported by Radio Free Asia, the countries asked to release arbitrarily detained prisoners, and accept a Southeast Asian envoy to mediate the 10-month-old political crisis.

This came after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member, for the third time, sidelined junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing from attending the two-day virtual Asia- Meeting.

"Leaders expressed deep concerns on the situation in and affirmed their strong support for ASEAN's efforts to de-escalate the crisis," the group said in a statement after the meeting, hosted by Cambodia, the 2022 ASEAN chair.

"They called on all parties concerned in Myanmar to engage in peaceful dialogue, immediately cease violence in Myanmar and exercise utmost restraint; and called Myanmar for the early release of all those arbitrarily detained, including foreigners, and return to the path of democratic transition, national reconciliation and sustainable development," the statement added.

The military leader was sidelined from the meeting over the violence and turmoil caused by the coup after ousting the democratically elected government in the country.

As reported by the Radio Free Asia, nearly 1,300 civilians have been killed since the military overthrew the democratically elected government in Myanmar while more than 7,000 people have been detained.

Hundreds of thousands of people have also been internally displaced in the country of 54 million people, amid food shortages and the coronavirus pandemic, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

