Bangladesh earns nearly $20 bn in exports in first 5 months of FY22

Bangladesh's export earnings in the first five months of the current 2021-22 fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022) grew 24.29 per cent year-on-year to nearly $20 billion, according to the latest official data.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data posted on its website showed earned more than $19.79 billion from exports in the July-November period, compared to $15.92 billion a year earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

Of the total earnings, the EPB data showed the country's income from ready-made knitwear and woven garment items surged 22.97 per cent to $15.86 billion during the cited period.

In the first five months, the EPB data showed knitwear garment exports increased by 25.91 per cent to $8.99 billion while woven garments grew 19.32 per cent to $6.87 billion, compared with the same period of last fiscal year.

set its export target for the 2021-22 fiscal year at $43.50 billion, including $35.14 billion from ready-made garment products.

