Bangladesh update: 68% lost jobs in Dhaka, Chittagong due to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain tests positive for Covid-19
Bangladesh issues over 200 import permits for 88,000 tonnes of onions
Bangladesh reports over 2,400 new Covid-19 cases, 45 additional deaths
IndiGo operates maiden cargo flight to Chittagong with medical supplies
Local courts have disposed of over 1.5 mn cases since lockdown: Govt
-
Around 68 per cent of the people who were working in Bangladesh's urban areas of Dhaka and Chittagong have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new World Bank report has revealed.
The rate of the job losses was 76 per cent in the capital, while it was 59 per cent in the port city, The Daily Star reported on Monday citing the survey, titled "Losing Livelihoods: The labour market impacts of Covid-19 in Bangladesh", as saying.
Slum areas witnessed higher, 71 per cent, job losses than non-slum areas where it was 61 per cent, it said, adding that some of the people expecting to resume their previous jobs may not be able to do so, thus the actual job losses may have been even higher.
In Dhaka, one in four respondents reported not actively working in the week preceding their interviews but having worked before March 25. This figure was 22 per cent in Chattogram.
According to the World Bank report, the income losses were widespread across the three areas.
In Dhaka and Chittagong, about 80 per cent of wage earners and 94 per cent of business owners said their earnings were lower than usual.
Median wages for salaried and daily workers declined by about 37 per cent compared to usual earnings immediately before the Covid-19 struck. The decline was higher in Dhaka, 42 per cent, and in Chattogram, it was 33 per cent.
Given the low rates of female labour force participation, women appear to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic and have experienced relatively higher job losses, The Daily Star quoted the report as saying.
To cope with the income losses, 69 per cent household reduced their food consumption; the same number of people took help from their friends.
Thirty-eight per cent household surveyed received government help, while 42 per cent used their savings, according to the World Bank data.
In the meantime, high levels of uncertainty in the job market are generating stress and anxiety that may further exacerbate health impacts associated with the pandemic, notably in mental health, it said.
In poor areas of the two cities, eight in 10 adults reported experiencing stress or anxiety that affected their ability to carry out their day-to-day activities.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU