Biden picks Obama-era official Deese as National Economic Council director

US President-elect Joe Biden announced that he has selected Brian Deese, a former Obama administration official and currently head of sustainable investing at BlackRock, to serve as the next director of the National Economic Council.
"Brian is among the most tested and accomplished public servants in the country -- a trusted voice I can count on to help us end the ongoing economic crisis, build a better economy that deals everybody in, and take on the existential threat of climate change in a way that creates good-paying American jobs," Biden said in a statement on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.
In a video released by the Biden transition team Thursday, Deese said in his new role, he will focus every day on the bold new actions needed to combat the climate crisis, make communities more resilient, address racial inequalities, and help accelerate the economic recovery.
Deese previously served as a deputy director of the National Economic Council, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, and senior advisor to President Barack Obama. He played a leading role both in rescuing the US auto industry and in negotiating the landmark Paris Agreement on climate during the Obama administration, according to the Biden transition team.
The announcement came after Biden on Monday unveiled key members of his economic team, including nominating former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as the next treasury secretary.
--IANS
